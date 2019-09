× Couple accused of kidnapping man at Akron bar in ransom attempt each held on $100,000 bond

AKRON, Ohio – Ronnie and Nicole Gaither faced a judge in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and abduction.

The two are accused of kidnapping a 46-year-old man from an Akron bar Sunday around 1 a.m.

The man was eventually found unharmed, but police say the Gaither’s tried to get money from the victim and the victim’s family.

Each is being held on $100,000 bond.