Police: Person who died from 8-story fall from Flats apartment may have jumped to escape bail bondsman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police say a man who died after falling from the 8th floor of an apartment in The Flats jumped in an escape attempt.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 1055 Old River Road.

Police say a bail bondsman was serving a warrant at the apartment the victim jumped from.

According to police, the victim was not the person the bondsman was looking for.

"The victim possibly jumped from the balcony in an attempt to escape the bondsman knocking at the door," Cleveland police said in a report.

The bondsman told police they believed there were several people in the apartment who may be armed and dangerous.

When police obtained a warrant, officers found drugs and weapons.

The victim has not been identified.

Continuing coverage here.