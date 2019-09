× Cleveland police issue alert for missing and endangered 11-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are looking for D’Carlos Clemons.

The department issued an endangered alert for the 11-year-old boy Tuesday.

His mother says he ran away when she arrived to pick him up from a friend’s house on E. 120th around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Clemons is 4’8″ and weighs about 90 lbs.

If you see him, call (216)623-7697.

