Child burned by bottle warmer at Cleveland day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Tears streamed down Amanda Harris' face as she checked the bandages on her daughter's tiny arm.

"She has second degree burns all over her right side," Harris told the Fox 8 I-Team Tuesday. "She was just screaming in pain. I will never get that sound out of my mind."

Harris said she got home from work on Friday and was going to get her daughter from day care when the child's father got a call. An employee at Kinder Academy told them a bottle warmer fell on her daughter.

"As soon as we got in the parking lot, I could hear her screaming," Harris said.

Adam Musa, who works at Kinder Academy, said the child crawled behind a counter and pulled the plug on the bottle warmer. The bottle warmer fell and the hot water burned the child.

"We had two teachers in the room with her and an accident happened," Musa said.

Harris said she doesn't believe her daughter should have been anywhere near the bottle warmer.

Attorney Eric Henry, of the Henry Law Firm, filed a lawsuit on the family's behalf Tuesday.

"When a child gets burned like this while she is in the care and custody of the day care, it should never happen," Henry said. "It just shouldn't be possible for this to happen."

Cleveland police were called to the scene and filed a report.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has opened an investigation into the matter.

"I want answers," Harris said. "My baby deserves answers."