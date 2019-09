CLEVELAND– For the first time since June, the Bryan Adams’ song “Summer of 69” blared at Progressive Field.

Carlos Carrasco came into Tuesday night’s game against the White Sox to take the mound for the first time since his leukemia diagnosis months ago. The Indians right-hander got a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Carrasco gave up a three-run homer.

He made his return to the Majors on Sunday, pitching an inning in Tampa Bay and throwing 13 strikes.

