Be prepared: November is the best time to get your flu shot

With school back in session and summer officially over its time to start protecting yourself against the flu. The Lorain County Public Health Department will be providing flu shots starting November 1.

According to the department of health officials, getting your shot in November offers you the best protection through the peak flu season in Northeast Ohio.

“The flu virus can be present year-round, but cases and severity of flu are highest between January and March here in Northeast Ohio,” explains David Covell, MPH, RS, Lorain County Public Health Commissioner.

Influenza can cause severe illness, hospitalization, and even death. It’s easy to come in contact with the flu virus – it’s in droplets from an infected person as they cough, sneeze and talk.

“Everyone knows someone who is at high risk for complications from the flu virus. Our loved ones with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart and lung disease, diabetes and cancers may have more health problems if they get the flu virus,” said Covell. “Get your flu shot to help others.”

To find a flu shot clinic in Lorain call 440-284-3206. There’s no out-of-pocket cost for flu shots through Lorain County Public Health and no office visit fee.