Alabama sheriff: 14-year-old confesses to killing five family members

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Alabama – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old has confessed to shooting five family members at a home Monday night.

All 5 of them died.

According to investigators, the teen called 911 and said he heard shooting in the home.

When deputies arrived, 3 of the victims were dead. The other 2 died at the hospital.

According to the sheriff, the 14-year-old eventually confessed and is helping investigators look for the 9mm handgun he used in the crime.

The sheriff says the boy “tossed” the gun nearby.

According to WAFF, the victims were the father, stepmother and siblings of the teen suspect.