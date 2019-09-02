Woman charged with kidnapping Pennsylvania toddler says the child’s father sold her; 2-year-old still subject of active Amber Alert

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – A woman is in jail in connection with an active Amber Alert for a Pennsylvania toddler.

Sharena Nancy is accused of driving off with 2-year-old Nalani Johnson on Saturday evening near Pittsburgh.

Police took her into custody, but the child is still missing.

According to KDKA, the little girl’s father called police just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

The report states Paul Johnson was “crying and visible upset.” He told police that he and his daughter were in Nancy’s vehicle.

When she stopped to let them out, she took off before he could grab his daughter, according to a report.

However, the criminal complaint reports Nancy told police the child’s father sold Nalani for $10,000.