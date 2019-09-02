Wife says Kevin Hart ‘going to be fine’ after car crash

Kevin Hart attends The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought to you by The Coca-Cola Company at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 4, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

NEW YORK— Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.

Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.

The 40-year-old Hart and the car’s driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

