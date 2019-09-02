TMZ: Kevin Hart recovering from back surgery following car crash

TMZ reports comedian Kevin Hart is recovering from a successful back surgery.

Hart was injured in a crash of a vintage muscle car in Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both sustained “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.

TMZ reports Hart will remain in the hospital for several days.

