Texas couple arrested in kidnapping of man from Akron bar

Posted 2:06 pm, September 2, 2019, by

Nicole and Ronnie Gaither

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police say a couple from Texas conspired to kidnap a man from a bar and hold him for ransom.

According to police, the 46-year-old victim met a woman at a bar in the 1200 S. Arlington Street.

Police say the woman was Nicole Gaither, 47, whose husband held the man at gunpoint around 1 a.m. as the victim was leaving.

According to a press release, the victim’s brother received text messages Sunday morning demanding money as ransom.

Police eventually found the victim unharmed at a home in the 200 block of E. Tuscarawas Ave. in Barberton.

Police arrested Nicole Gaither and Ronnie Gaither.

Both face charges of abduction, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.