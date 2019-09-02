× Texas couple arrested in kidnapping of man from Akron bar

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police say a couple from Texas conspired to kidnap a man from a bar and hold him for ransom.

According to police, the 46-year-old victim met a woman at a bar in the 1200 S. Arlington Street.

Police say the woman was Nicole Gaither, 47, whose husband held the man at gunpoint around 1 a.m. as the victim was leaving.

According to a press release, the victim’s brother received text messages Sunday morning demanding money as ransom.

Police eventually found the victim unharmed at a home in the 200 block of E. Tuscarawas Ave. in Barberton.

Police arrested Nicole Gaither and Ronnie Gaither.

Both face charges of abduction, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.