Slight change in routine saved life when car crashes into Cleveland woman’s home

CLEVELAND-- Housing authority police are trying to identify the driver of a car that crashed into the home of an elderly resident early on Friday.

Police were called to a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority duplex on Parkmount Avenue on Cleveland's west side after a car careened out of control and hit the home.

"Just about 1 a.m. and she's like, 'You know what, I'm going to go to bed.' She gets up and goes to bed. Ten minutes later, she hears, 'Bah, bah, boom,'" Charla Malloy said.

Friends of 81-year-old Geraldine "Gerry" MaCuga said she would have normally been on her couch watching TV, right in front of the spot where the car crashed through the front wall. But she changed her routine because she had a doctors appointment in the morning.

Witnesses said the driver was barely able to stand after the crash, but when he realized police were on the way, he tried to stagger away. An elderly neighbor tried to restrain him, but the younger man broke loose and fled.

Witnesses also said there were empty beer cans in the car.

"He could have killed Gerry and I can't have that, I love Gerry," Malloy said.