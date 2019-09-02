Pool crew dumps paint-like liquid over cliff, into Rocky River

(Photo courtesy: Rocky River police)

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio– A man was arrested after liquid pool liner was dumped over a cliff and into the Rocky River.

Rocky River police said a paddle boarder reported the issue at about noon on Thursday and officers responded to a house on Frazier Drive. A crew that was coating the swimming pool dumped the waste over the cliff, according to police.

Oscar Serrantos-Lozano (Photo courtesy: Rocky River police)

Oscar Serrantos-Lozano, 41, was arrested for polluting state land or water, and was released after posting bond.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Ohio EPA are handling the investigation.

