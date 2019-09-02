Officials: 34 killed in boat incident off Ventura County coast in California

VENTURA COUNTY, California – The Ventura County Fire Department has confirmed 34 people have been killed in a boat incident off the Ventura County coast.

A rescue operation was underway early Monday involving a boat off the Ventura County coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

“The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island,” the agency announced on Twitter at 4:48 a.m.

