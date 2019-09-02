Officials: 34 killed in boat incident off Ventura County coast in California

Posted 8:58 am, September 2, 2019, by

VENTURA COUNTY, California – The Ventura County Fire Department has confirmed 34 people have been killed in a boat incident off the Ventura County coast.

That’s according to KTLA.

A rescue operation was underway early Monday involving a boat off the Ventura County coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island,” the agency announced on Twitter at 4:48 a.m.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.