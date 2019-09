Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September kicking off above average then falling to a “fall feel” as we wrap up our short work week.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Updated on Hurricane Dorian. Winds 165 mph as of Monday morning.

Many factors will impact the direction of Dorian over the next 48 hours. #1 high breaks down (now further east). Dorian trapped behind #1 and ahead of #3 high. #2 front moves east/washes out. #4 stronger front tracks east lifting Dorian north/up the coast in 48 hours

