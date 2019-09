Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There will be a few showers around on Labor Day, mainly during the first half of the day. Clouds/drizzle will give way to sunny breaks in the afternoon with temperatures topping in the mid to upper 70s. Here’s your Labor Day Forecast:

September kicking off above average then falling to a “fall feel” as we wrap up our short work week. Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.