Coast Guard calls off search for missing boater off of Cleveland Harbor

Posted 7:08 pm, September 2, 2019, by

CLEVELAND– The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing man on Lake Erie on Monday.

The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department contacted the Coast Guard at about 7 p.m. Sunday about a boater who had not returned.

During the search, crews located a boat idling about a mile away from the entrance to Cleveland Harbor with no one on board. According to the Coast Guard, a life jacket and cell phone were still on the boat.

Searchers used boats and helicopters to cover about 5 miles from the harbor and about 20 miles parallel to shore.

