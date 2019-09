Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute the Lorain County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The nonprofit provides beds for children ages 3 to 17, who do not have a bed of their own.

Volunteers come together on "build days" to measure, cut, assemble and stain the beds.

To submit your nomination, click here.