Cleveland police say man shot to death in drive-by on city’s east side

Posted 8:18 am, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:27AM, September 2, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a man that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to 19610 South Waterloo Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to a shots fired call.

Officers found a woman who was administering first aid on a man who had been shot in his abdomen.

He died at University Hospitals.

Police said the two were driving when a person in a white SUV shot multiple times into their vehicle and drove away.

