Cleveland police say man shot to death in drive-by on city’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a man that happened Sunday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to 19610 South Waterloo Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to a shots fired call.
Officers found a woman who was administering first aid on a man who had been shot in his abdomen.
He died at University Hospitals.
Police said the two were driving when a person in a white SUV shot multiple times into their vehicle and drove away.
