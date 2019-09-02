Carlos Carrasco starts ‘Punchout Cancer with Cookie’ to raise money for cancer research

CLEVELAND– Carlos Carrasco is back.

The right-hander returned to the Cleveland Indians for his first Major League appearance on Sunday since he was diagnosed with leukemia in June. He pitched in the seventh inning against the Rays and got a standing ovation.

He gave up two hits and one run on 19 pitchers, 13 of them for strikes.

To top off his comeback, Carrasco announced the creation of “Punchout Cancer with Cookie.”

Carrasco pledged to donate $200 for every strikeout in September to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He’s enlisted the help of a few teammates: Francisco Lindor will donate $1,000 per win; Carlos Santana will donate $500 per home run; Shane Bieber will donate $75 per strikeout; and Franmil Reyes will donate $100 per home run.

New Balance promised to match the donations up to $200,000. (To learn more and donate, click here)

“The only time that I remember that I have cancer is when I take my pills, that’s it. For the rest of the day, I’m me,” Carrasco said in a video on Monday.

I’m launching Punchout Cancer with Cookie. I want to remind families that there is always hope. As I return to the mound, I am pledging $200 for every strikeout in September to childhood cancer research. Join me at the link in my bio https://t.co/z9vJfImAUa pic.twitter.com/g2nQTv6U5R — Carlos Carrasco (@Cookie_Carrasco) September 2, 2019

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here