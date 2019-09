× Browns rookie Jamie Gillan told he made team while in bar

BEREA, Ohio— Jamie Gillan was having a pint when the Browns told him he would punt for them this season.

The legend of “The Scottish Hammer” grows.

Gillan, an undrafted rookie free agent who came to the U.S. from Scotland as a teenager, said Monday he was having beers with his dad at a Cleveland bar when Browns general manager John Dorsey called to tell him he had made the final roster cuts.

Gillan said he didn’t want to wait around to find out if he won the job, so he and his dad went to the “The Flying Monkey” when Dorsey called. Gillan said patrons at the bar erupted in celebration, and while he wanted to buy a round for the house, everyone was buying for him.

The 22-year-old beat out nine-year NFL veteran Britton Colquitt to win Cleveland’s job. Gillan and fellow rookie Austin Seibert will handle Cleveland’s kicking duties.

