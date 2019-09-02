Black Keys’ Patrick Carney drums along with John Adams at Tribe game

CLEVELAND– Two legendary Northeast Ohio drummers in one location.

Akron native and drummer for The Black Keys Patrick Carney was at Monday night’s Cleveland Indians game. During the fourth inning, he ventured into the bleachers to meet longtime Tribe drummer John Adams.

Adams and his bass drum have been going to Indians games for more than four decades, and even have their own bobblehead.

Carney and bandmate Dan Auerbach will be back in downtown Cleveland for The Black Keys’ “Let’s Rock” tour. The Sept. 30 show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will mark the arena’s grand opening after a two-year construction project.

(Video used with permission of Morgan Wright)

