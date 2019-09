× Alert issued for missing 10-year-old in Indiana who may be in ‘extreme danger’

INDIANA – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared in Indiana for Skylea Rayn Carmac.

She’s 10-years-old and hasn’t been seen since Saturday at 4 p.m.

She was last seen in Gas City, Indiana.

According to an alert from Indiana State Police, Skylea is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you see her, call 911.