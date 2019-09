CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that injured a 1-year-old and two adults.

Police say officers responded to the 400 block of E. 146th Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

They found three people who had injuries from gunshots.

Police say a 1-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet.

All three were transported to the hospital.

