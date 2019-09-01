Storms moving in Sunday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We’ve got some strong storms moving through Northeast Ohio until about 11 p.m. tonight. Locally heavy with wind gust of 40-50 mph possible. A good chunk of Northeast Ohio is in a MARGINAL severe risk meaning an isolated strong/severe possible but the threat is small. Damaging winds and hail the main threats, cannot completely rule out a weak tornado.

This evening storms will be followed by a mostly cloudy, muggy night ahead with with temps in the low and mid 60’s. There will be a few showers around on Labor Day, mainly during the first half of the day. Clouds will give way to sunny breaks in the afternoon with temperatures topping in the mid to upper 70s.

Here’s your Labor Day Forecast:

September kicking off above average then falling to a “fall feel” as we wrap up our short work week.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.