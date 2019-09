MANSFIELD, Ohio – Mansfield police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Police say the teen’s body was found in an alley in the 300 block of W. 3rd Street Saturday around 10 p.m.

The teen has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Police say they are working to identify the suspect.

If you can help, call police at (419)755-9791.