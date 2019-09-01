Steamy Sunday with showers and thunderstorms late afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The muggy feel is back Sunday along with warmer temperatures.

Highs will range in the upper 70s near the lake to low 80s well inland.

We’ll be tracking showers and thunderstorms late day, mainly after 4 p.m.

The problem with this system is that it doesn’t leave the area by Labor Day, which will result in some lingering showers during the morning hours.

Here’s a look at the Hour-by-hour at 3 p.m. Sunday: Rain showers are in blue and green.

Here’s a look at the Hour-by-hour at 7 p.m. Sunday: Storms are in red and orange colors.

September is kicking off above average then falling to a “fall feel” as we wrap up our short work week.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

