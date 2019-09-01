PHOTO GALLERY: Cleveland National Air Show takes flight

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland National Air Show kicked off Saturday and continues to run through Monday.

The air show takes off from Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport and features the U.S. Golden Knights parachuting team and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

FOX 8’s P.J. Ziegler captured some amazing photos from Saturday’s show.

The Cleveland National Air Show has been a tradition in the city for more than fifty years. The first show was held in 1964 over the fourth of July weekend. It was moved to Labor Day weekend in 1972.

