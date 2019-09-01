Northeast Ohioans head south to run shelters, rescue storm victims & aid in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - While it's still unclear where exactly Hurricane Dorian will hit along the southeastern coast of the United States, more volunteers from Northeast Ohio are heading in that direction to help potential storm victims.

Sunday morning two more volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio left Cleveland to help aid in the aftermath of the massive hurricane.

The volunteers loaded up their disaster relief vehicles and started driving south to meet up with other volunteers in Alabama, and stay there, until they're sent to the states most affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The local volunteers include Rita Fleming and John Lavelle who will both help run shelters and provide potential storm victims with plenty of food and water.

"If there's a community cut off and they need food and water, we get help from the Southern Baptist Convention, then we load the containers in our trucks, so if the storm victims are cut off, we'll get as close to the neighborhoods as we can," said Lavelle.

Meanwhile, another group from a local search and rescue team is already in Florida.

Ohio Task Force One is also waiting to see where they'll be sent when Dorian hits, which they said appears to be anywhere from Florida to the Carolinas.

"We go out and comb the neighborhood and go through the rubble and debris and check houses that suffered extensive wind and water damage. We're also cross trained as water rescue teams. We have six boats," said Brian Harting.

Harting also said while Ohio Task Force One is in Florida waiting to see where Dorian hits, their teams continue to do training exercises.

