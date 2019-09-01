Northeast Ohio Red Cross volunteers deploy to help victims of Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio — 10 trained volunteers with American Red Cross left Akron on Sunday to help with people who will be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

You can see the storm's latest track here.

The Red Cross is also deploying more than 60 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies to help people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for blood donations following a summer shortage.

While no blood drives have been cancelled due to the hurricane at this time, it is anticipated low blood donor turnout in and around affected areas due to poor weather conditions in the days ahead.

You can find out more here.