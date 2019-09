Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Sunday's storms will be followed by a mostly cloudy, muggy night ahead with with temps in the low and mid 60s.

There will be a few showers on Labor Day, mainly during the first half of the day. Clouds will give way to sunny breaks in the afternoon with temperatures topping in the mid to upper 70s.

Here’s your Labor Day Forecast:

September is kicking off above average then falls to a “fall feel” as we wrap up our short work week.

Here’s your latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

