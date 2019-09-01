Dwayne Johnson shares photos from his wedding day

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian tied the knot August 18 in Hawaii.

Now “The Rock” is sharing photos of their special day.

He posted a series of photos on Instagram.

“Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work. To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only. The end results were spectacular and Lauren Hashian and I will forever be grateful for helping our hearts sing on this day,” he wrote.

In a separate post he thanked their families.

“Thank you for giving us your full hearts, love and support. Meant the world to us. Our ohana who sang beautiful songs and danced gorgeous hulas for us, also known in the streets as droppin’ it like its hot.”