× Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Southern California car crash

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. Hart left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention, the report states.

Patrol officers determined Black was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. The third occupant did not suffer any substantial injuries.

In an Instagram post Saturday, he wrote that he was happy to not be traveling over the holiday weekend.

“Being home makes me happy….enjoy your weekend people!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh,” Hart wrote on Instagram.

A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.

Hart bought the Plymouth back in July as a 40th birthday gift to himself.

More on Kevin Hart, here.