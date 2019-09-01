Coast Guard searching Lake Erie after boat found idling with no one on board

CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard has teamed up with multiple agencies to search Lake Erie for a missing boater.

According to a press release, the Coast Guard command center received a call from Metroparks Police around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

They said their marine unit came across a boat idling about a mile from the Cleveland Harbor. No one was on board, but they did find a life jacket and cellphone.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio State Police are assisting with the investigation.

