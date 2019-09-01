× Cleveland’s first veterinary clinic owned, operated by African-American woman opens in Fairfax neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A local doctor made Cleveland history Sunday with the grand opening of the first veterinary hospital in the Fairfax Community to be owned and operated by an African American woman.

Animal lovers, public officials, local business owners and community members came out to the Cleveland Veterinary Clinic Sunday afternoon to celebrate the clinic’s grand opening.

Dr. Venaya Jones, now the first African-American woman to open a veterinary hospital in the historic neighborhood, can provide residents, who would otherwise have to travel, care for their pets in their own community.

Those who attended Sunday’s festivities were able to meet Dr. Jones, receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the clinic and enjoy fun activities such as a raffle, ice cream social, photo booth and doggie fashion show.

They also learned more about the Cleveland Veterinary Clinic, which offers a full range of veterinary medical services to the community and aims to be easily accessible to residents of Cleveland. Additionally, the clinic is dedicated to providing quality healthcare for animals of all socioeconomic backgrounds.

Dr. Jones says this new clinic has been her life-long dream.

“There are tons of animals here and right now they have to travel about 15, 20 minutes or even more with a stressed out animal in the car,” Dr. Jones told Fox 8. “And if I’m right here in the community, walk over, come over, you just got a few minutes to drive to me.”

In addition to providing services at the new vet clinic, Dr. Jones will also make house calls for animals who are too sick to travel, as she’s done in the past.

The clinic is located at 8069 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.