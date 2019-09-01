Cleveland police: Drugs and weapons found in home of man who died after 8-story fall from Flats apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police report officers found a large quantity of drugs and weapons in the apartment where a 25-year-old man fell to his death in the Flats.

Officers responded to 1086 W. 11th Street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man died at MetroHealth Medical Center. He has not been identified.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Several hours after the fall, there was another active scene at the same location when the drugs and weapons were discovered.

The bomb squad also responded to the scene out of precaution, according to police.

There was still an active scene around 11 p.m. Saturday.

