Carlos Carrasco returns to Cleveland Indians active roster

September 1, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 02: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians watches from the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the first inning at Progressive Field on August 2, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Angels 7-3. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians announced some roster moves Saturday.

Carlos Carrasco, 32, is joining the active Major League roster for the first time since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June.

Carrasco began throwing bullpen sessions in July and began a rehabilitation assignment in AA Akron on August 19, making four relief appearances between Akron and AAA Columbus (1.80 ERA, 5.0IP, 2H, 2BB, 8SO, .125 avg).

His last Major League start came on May 30 at Chicago-AL (6ER/6.1IP) and for the year with Cleveland he has posted a 4-6 record with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts (65.0IP, 74H, 36ER, 79SO).

