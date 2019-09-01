× Carlos Carrasco returns to Cleveland Indians active roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians announced some roster moves Saturday.

Carlos Carrasco, 32, is joining the active Major League roster for the first time since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June.

Carrasco began throwing bullpen sessions in July and began a rehabilitation assignment in AA Akron on August 19, making four relief appearances between Akron and AAA Columbus (1.80 ERA, 5.0IP, 2H, 2BB, 8SO, .125 avg).

His last Major League start came on May 30 at Chicago-AL (6ER/6.1IP) and for the year with Cleveland he has posted a 4-6 record with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts (65.0IP, 74H, 36ER, 79SO).

