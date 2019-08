Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Labor Day Weekend will include a variety of sunshine, few showers, spot storms and a temperature swing.

Saturday will be a beauty with highs in the low to mid 70’s while Sunday will supply us with the best chance of rain.

Unfortunately, the frontal boundary is showing signs of getting hung up Labor Day, which will result in the threat of rain.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

