‘She’s never missed a meal’: Adorable, overweight dachshund available for adoption at shelter

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is looking for a special kind of family to adopt an adorable dachshund named Lula Bell.

According to their Facebook post, the four-year-old pup “has never missed a meal (and maybe even had a few extra).”

The shelter said her new owner will need to help Lula diet and work out.

She is cat-friendly and would prefer to be the only dog in the house.

“Don’t let this girl fool you, she loves going for nice walks and even enjoys jogging (well, in her case more like bunny hopping!),” they wrote.

