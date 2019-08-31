Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Cloudy skies, chance of storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Labor Day Weekend will include a mostly cloudy skies with the chance of of showers and and then the possibility of storms enters the picture in the evening. Saturday night will be mild and warmer than last night, but lots of clouds will block your view of the sky.

The muggy feel is back Sunday along with warmer temperatures. Highs will range in the upper 70’s near the lake to low 80’s well inland. We’ll be tracking showers and thunderstorms late day, mainly after 4 p.m. The problem with this system is that it doesn’t leave the area by Labor Day, which will result in some lingering showers during the morning hours.

Here’s a look at the Hour-by-hour at 3 p.m. Sunday: Rain showers are in blue and green.

Here’s a look at the Hour-by-hour at 7 p.m. Sunday: Storms are in red and orange colors.

September kicking off above average then falling to a “fall feel” as we wrap up our short work week.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

