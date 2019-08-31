× Indians’ Tyler Naquin out for remainder of season; Jake Bauers recalled from minors

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians have recalled Jake Bauers from the minors in place of Tyler Naquin.

Naquin sustained an ACL tear to his right knee during the fifth inning of Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay.

He has been placed on the 10-day injured list. He has a follow-up examination scheduled for Monday to confirm a plan of action and surgical intervention.

He is out for the remainder of 2019. A timetable for his return will be established after surgery.

For the year, Naquin batted .288 with 19 2B, 10 HR, 34 RBI and 34 runs in 89 games.

Bauers, who spent most of the season with Cleveland, will be replacing Naquin on the roster.

Bauers was sent to the Columbus Clippers on August 1 after the trade deadline. There he batted .247 with 7 2B, 3 HR and 15 RBI in 24 games. While with the Tribe, March 26 through July 31, he made 43 starts in left field, 20 starts at first base and 34 starts at designated hitter.

