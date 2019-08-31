Indians remember Former Tribe catcher Hal Naragon

Cleveland, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians Saturday announced the passing of Hal Naragon.

“The Indians family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hal Naragon. He will be remembered as a true gentleman, a great teammate and coach. Hal put the “magic” in Barberton,” said Bob DiBiasio, Indians Senior Vice President of Public Affairs.

A graduate of Barberton High School, Naragon signed with Indians in 1947 and made his debut for the club in 1951.

He played in three games as a pinch-hitter and catcher that season. He spent the next two seasons serving in the Marine Corps.

Upon returning from service, the Cleveland catcher rejoined the Tribe as part of the juggernaut 1954 club that won 111 games and featured three Hall of Fame pitchers.

Naragon played parts of seven season with the Indians. In 1959, he was traded to Washington and finished his playing career with the Minnesota Twins in 1962. As a coach, Hal was a member of the 1965 American League Champion Twins and 1968 World Champion Detroit Tigers.

Barberton High School recognizes star baseball players with the Hal Naragon Award and the school’s baseball field is named in his honor.