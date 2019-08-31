Community rallies together at fundraiser benefiting woman who lost limbs from dog saliva infection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio -- The Alliance community is rallying around a woman who had to have parts of her arms and legs amputated in May after she nearly died from an extremely rare infection caused by a dog’s saliva.

Marie Trainer contracted the very dangerous bacterial infection which is spread by a dog’s saliva called Capnocytophaga. She believes she got the bacteria from her own dog who licked an open cut.

Trainer had to have the partial amputations to stop the infection from spreading and killing her.

Saturday night, hundreds of people attended a fundraiser called “A Night Out For Marie," which was held to help with her massive medical bills and the cost of prosthetics.

She got a very warm reception as supporters cheered and clapped as her husband helped her into the fundraiser in her wheelchair.

Trainer said she’s getting stronger, but there’s still a lot to deal with, including more surgeries

“It’s hard, it’s very hard. I still cry every day thinking, 'Why me?' But I want to go home. I want to go back to work. I have to be there for my husband and my family,” Trainer said.

Trainer said she has gotten encouragement and support from people around the world, including China and Australia.

Adding that she is grateful for the outpouring of support at her fundraiser.

“It means so much to me. Like I said, I would have never thought that this many people would come together, and sell out like it did - and then some - it’s crazy,”

Doctors say the chances of getting the rare bacteria from a dog’s saliva are one in a million.

A GoFundMe account appropriately titled "Trainer Strong" has been established to support Marie and her family.

