Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old boy

Posted 8:26 pm, August 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29PM, August 31, 2019

Dre’Vontae Taylor (Courtesy: Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Dre’Vontae Taylor was reported missing on Saturday, police say. He was last seen around 5:13 p.m. at a group home in the 11400 block of Lorain Avenue.

Taylor is 4’8.5″ tall and weighs 80 pounds.  He has brown hair and eyes.  Police say he was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.

More missing persons cases, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.