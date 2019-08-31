× Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Dre’Vontae Taylor was reported missing on Saturday, police say. He was last seen around 5:13 p.m. at a group home in the 11400 block of Lorain Avenue.

Taylor is 4’8.5″ tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.

