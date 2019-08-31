× Cleveland Browns cut roster to 53 players

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have trimmed their roster to 53 ahead of their first regular season game.

The team acquired two players in trades and waived multiple players, including wide receiver Braxton Miller, who was a former Ohio State player and Seth DeValve.

Browns undrafted rookie punter Jamie Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” has beaten out veteran Britton Colquitt.

Gillan won the starting job with solid performances in the past two preseason games, but it’s still surprising the Browns would take him over Colquitt, who was a Pro Bowl alternate last season and has spent nine seasons in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl ring with Denver.

With his long hair and thick Scottish accent, Gillan has quickly become a fan favorite in Cleveland. He has a booming right leg and had a 74-yard punt in an exhibition game against Indianapolis.

Colquitt played three years with the Browns, and last year set a team record with 32 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Rookie kicker Austin Seibert also made Cleveland’s roster over incumbent Greg Joseph.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver Taywan Taylor to the Browns before the teams open the season against each other for a 2020 draft pick.

The Titans announced the trade as they trimmed their roster to 53.

Here are the team’s roster moves, according to their press release:

Trade 1:

Browns receive:

WR Taywan Taylor

Titans receive:

2020 Undisclosed draft pick

Taylor was their third-round draft pick at No. 72 overall out of Western Kentucky in 2017, and the 5-foot-11, 203-pound receiver has 53 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns in 29 games. But the speedy Taylor struggled with consistency and dropped balls.

Trade 2:

Browns receive:

G Justin McCray

2020 Undisclosed draft pick

Packers receive:

2020 Undisclosed draft pick

McCray is 6’3″ and 315 pounds. He’s in his third NFL season out of Central Florida. He originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has appeared in 25 regular season games with 13 starts. Last year, he appeared in 12 games with five starts for the Packers.

Contract Terminated:

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong P Britton Colquitt DT Carl Davis T Bryan Witzmann

Waived:

WR Dorian Baker

DT Brandin Bryant

TE Stephen Carlson

TE Seth DeValve

T Brian Fineanganofo

RB Trayone Gray

LB Willie Harvey

S J.T. Hassell

WR Ishmael Hyman

CB Robert Jackson

K Greg Joseph

CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

S Montrel Meander

WR Braxton Miller

RB A.J. Ouellette

DE Jarrell Owens

CB Lenzy Pipkins

DT Brian Price

DE Wyatt Ray

S Tigie Sankoh

T Brad Seaton

WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi

LB Anthony Stubbs

T Travis Vornkahl

LB Dedrick Young II

WR Derrick Willies

G Willie WrightDE Anthony Zettel

Waived/Injured:

G Kyle Kalis (concussion) FB Joe Kerridge (concussion)

Reserve/Injured:

CB Phillip Gaines (concussion)

Reserve/Suspended:

WR Antonio Callaway RB Kareem Hunt TE Rico Gathers.

The Browns and Titans face off Sunday, September 8 at 1 p.m.