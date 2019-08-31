WATCH LIVE: 1 dead, several wounded in shootings in Odessa, Texas

ODESSA, Texas – Officials in Texas are responding to an active shooter situation going on in the area between the cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas. Officials say one person is confirmed dead and several others injured.

According to their Facebook page, Midland Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter in the area’s Home Depot.

Police believe there are two shooters involved in the incident. They were allegedly traveling in two separate areas.

According to KOSA, authorities have taken a suspect into custody at the Cinergy of Midland. No other details have been released.

The other suspect, who Odessa police say hijacked a USPS van, is still on the loose. That suspect is believed to driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

Police are advising citizens to stay away from these areas and residents to remain indoors.

There are 10 confirmed injuries, possibly up to 20 injured, Sanchez said. There is one person confirmed dead, he said. One of those shot is a law enforcement officer, but it is unclear if the officer is injured or dead, Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa, told CNN.

The City of Midland told KOSA the law enforcement officer, reportedly a state trooper, was shot on the interstate. The suspect reportedly shot several people after shooting the trooper.

According to a tweet, the University of Texas Permian Basin is on lockdown.

