× Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl abducted near Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Penn Hills Police Department is searching for Malani Johnson.

She was last seen in Penn Hills Borough, Allegheny County, which is located near Pittsburgh.

Johnson has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt, a skirt with floral design and black sandals.

Johnson was reportedly abducted by 25-year-old Sharena Islam Nancy who has black hair and brown eyes.

Nancy’s vehicle has been located but Johnson is still missing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked call 911 or the Penn Hills Borough Police Department at (412) 473-3705.

More missing persons cases, here.