× 17-year-old arrested for Alabama football game shooting, charged with 9 counts of attempted murder

MOBILE, Ala. — The teenager allegedly responsible for opening fire after an Alabama high school football game has turned himself in.

The shooting occurred Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium following the game between Leflore and Williamson high schools.

According to Mobile Police Department, Deangelo Parnell, 17, shot a total of nine people and injured one. No one’s injuries are considered life-threatening at this time.

Police say Parnell turned himself him on Saturday morning. He was arrested and charged with nine counts of attempted murder.