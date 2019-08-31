17-year-old arrested for Alabama football game shooting, charged with 9 counts of attempted murder

BOOKING PHOTO: AL/ 17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting at high school football game (CNN)

MOBILE, Ala. — The teenager allegedly responsible for opening fire after an Alabama high school football game has turned himself in.

The shooting occurred Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium following the game between Leflore and Williamson high schools.

According to Mobile Police Department, Deangelo Parnell, 17,  shot a total of nine people and injured one.  No one’s injuries are considered life-threatening at this time.

Police say Parnell turned himself him on Saturday morning.  He was arrested and charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

