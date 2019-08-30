‘What did I just volunteer for?’: People competing to be tasered for fundraiser at Iowa high school

JEFFERSON, Iowa — A fundraiser hosted by a high school in Iowa is causing quite the buzz in the community.

According to KCCI, ten people are competing to be shocked in front of a crowd during a football game in September.

“I’ve never been Tased before,” said Brian Phillips, principal of Greene County High School.

He is taking part in the event, which is raising money for the Greene County Peace Officers Association.

“Whenever law enforcement or anyone in the community asks for a favor, I usually just say, ‘Yes,’ and it probably didn’t set in for two days, and I thought, ‘What did I just volunteer for?’” Phillips said.

The TV outlet reports that whoever collects the most donations will be the one shocked with a taser.

Before that happens, they’ll have to sign a waiver from the manufacturer.

However, some are still concerned about the participant’s safety.

“A lot of those concerns were individuals who didn’t understand how the Taser works, for one, and these were actually volunteers who’d be willing to have an exposure. The only difference here, there’s only going to be one and that’s whoever raises the most money,” said Captain Heath Enns, with the Jefferson Police Department.

So far, the organization has raised almost $600.