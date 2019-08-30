Troopers need help identifying driver involved in chase, fatal crash

CLEVELAND – Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led troopers on a chase and was then involved in a fatal crash Friday morning.

Troopers tried to stop the driver of a silver 2017 Toyota Corolla for speeding and weaving onto the berm on Interstate 90 eastbound near State Route 176 around 1:50 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota then led OSHP on a pursuit at speeds of up to 90 miles-per-hour, heading south on SR 176 towards I-480, according to the highway patrol.

As the vehicle passed under I-71 a 9mm handgun was thrown from the driver’s side of the vehicle, OSHP reports.

The driver exited the freeway at at Harvard/Denison, crashing into a guard rail and utility pole.

Both the driver and his passenger were injured and remained in the vehicle after the crash until authorities were able to assist them.

Officials say the passenger, a 62-year-old Cleveland man, was killed in the crash.

The driver refused to reveal his identity to troopers and claimed there was another gun in the car. Authorities did not find another weapon in the car but did recover the gun that had been thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. Officials on scene told FOX 8 the man is in his 40s. He also has several tattoos. Anyone with information regarding his identity should contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Cleveland Dispatch Center at (216) 265-1677.

Investigators on scene said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

